VIDEO: 'A sign is everything' - and now the Duwamish has four
"A sign might not seem like a big deal, but a sign is everything." That's how Southwest Seattle Historical Society executive director Clay Eals kicked off a media briefing this morning next to the sign you see above - one of four now in place on the low and high West Seattle Bridges, marking the waterway they span, which carries the name of our area's First People.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|7 hr
|No he is not
|26
|Love washington
|17 hr
|Just me
|1
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Apr 6
|Lord kail
|441
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Apr 5
|mary hutchinson
|8
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule release
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC