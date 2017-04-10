VIDEO: 34th District Democrats host Rep. Jayapal, City Council Position 8 'showdown'

The 34th District Democrats ' forum for Seattle City Council Position 8 had a winner - but did not result in an endorsement, for now. The forum, billed as a "showdown," was the almost-three-hour meeting's main event, though U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal 's appearance - which punctuated the candidates' forum, because of her time constraints - brought down the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.