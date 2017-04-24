Uber warns it will pull out of Everet...

Uber warns it will pull out of Everett if city enacts new rules

The companies both object to certain regulations that would require the companies to have insurance policies for drivers that are equal to taxis, and higher than the state minimums, at all times that a driver is active on the platform. An Uber representative told the City Council last week that would force it out.

