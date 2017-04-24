Uber warns it will pull out of Everett if city enacts new rules
The companies both object to certain regulations that would require the companies to have insurance policies for drivers that are equal to taxis, and higher than the state minimums, at all times that a driver is active on the platform. An Uber representative told the City Council last week that would force it out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Sun
|davy
|2
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC