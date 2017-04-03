U-District upzone puts all of Seattle at risk

In February, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved covering the University District with 240-foot to 320-foot high-rise towers - the first community to fall victim to the mayor's so-called "Housing Affordability and Liveability Agenda" or HALA. Over the next year, every Seattle neighborhood, already reeling from the impacts of runaway growth under current zoning, will be asked to accept upzones and still more density.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Park Times.