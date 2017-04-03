U-District upzone puts all of Seattle...

U-District upzone puts all of Seattle at risk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Madison Park Times

In February, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved covering the University District with 240-foot to 320-foot high-rise towers - the first community to fall victim to the mayor's so-called "Housing Affordability and Liveability Agenda" or HALA. Over the next year, every Seattle neighborhood, already reeling from the impacts of runaway growth under current zoning, will be asked to accept upzones and still more density.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Park Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End 2 hr Replace Pocahonta... 7
Seahawks 2017 Schedule release 13 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15) Mar 31 2013 july 2
president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected? Mar 30 Prophet Atlantis 7
Seahawks Russell Wilson adds boxing "Danger Tra... Mar 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa... Mar 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC