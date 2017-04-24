Two Queen Anne restaurants participating in Thursday's Dining Out for Life

Diners across the country will have a chance to make a difference with their meals on Thursday, as part of the annual Dining Out for Life event to support AIDS service organizations. In Seattle, approximately 80 restaurants will donate anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of their proceeds to benefit Lifelong and its efforts, including the Chicken Soup Brigade food program, which serves clients with chronic medical conditions including HIV, diabetes, and kidney disease.

