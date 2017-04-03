TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch
No incidents in/from West Seattle. The National Weather Service has downgraded the weather alert a bit to a "wind advisory," expecting 25-35 mph wind with possible gusts to 55 mph, in effect 9 am-10 pm but with the highest likelihood of windiness not until this afternoon.
