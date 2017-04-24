Traffic/Transit Today: Thursday watch
BRIDGE CLOSURES STARTING NEXT WEEK: Time for reminders about the Fauntleroy Expressway nighttime closures set to start next Monday night for streetlight work - here's the alert SDOT sent earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iso of information plz read
|8 hr
|Rachel Armes Deweese
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Apr 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC