Traffic/Transit Today: Monday watch, ...

Traffic/Transit Today: Monday watch, with spring break, Mariners, more

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Here's what you need to know as this week gets going: SPRING BREAK is happening this week for many local schools, including Seattle Public Schools , Vashon Island public schools, and some secular independent schools. WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI is now on its spring/summer schedule, with all-day, every-day service - see the schedule here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Mon Mike Noll 34
When is the NFL Draft 2017? Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Love washington Sun Just me 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Apr 6 Lord kail 441
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Apr 5 mary hutchinson 8
Seahawks 2017 Schedule release Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15) Mar 31 2013 july 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC