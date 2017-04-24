There are on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattle's homeless. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Chad Woods and his wife Donna were on their way to Seattle from Texas following promises of a new job and place to live when they found out the job fell through and they were left homeless. After living in Tent City 3 for a short time, they recently moved into the new Georgetown tiny house village.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.