Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattle's homeless
There are 4 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattle's homeless. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
Chad Woods and his wife Donna were on their way to Seattle from Texas following promises of a new job and place to live when they found out the job fell through and they were left homeless. After living in Tent City 3 for a short time, they recently moved into the new Georgetown tiny house village.
1 . These places can be inexpensive workable usable places to live IF they are patrolled, kept clean, rules are followed, and residents have access to physical and mental health care and anti addiction services for those needed it.
These camps used to be called RV and Trailer parks as well as Summer Cottage and Recreational Camps and Summer Camps and Bible Camps or Church Camps. They were small 8 x 10 square foot or larger 'tool sheds' usually without indoor toilets or running water or electricity. They usually had bunks or bunk beds and a place to put clothes. Thank you.
2. At one end of Camp there were Out Houses or port-a-potties for toilets and Open air shower stalls. Some had a Managers Cabin or a main community center or tent that served as as public meeting place or for cooking and eating and washing clothes. Some had Bar-B-Q or campfire pits.
Most camps were only open part of the year or for special events or weddings and extended family gatherings. Many later stayed open year round and rented the cabins and added indoor toilets and showers and sinks. They also added slots for wheeled Rv's, trailers, and mobile homes. Thank you.
3. Most RV and trailer parks became dumping grounds for those who could not afford city rents, those who lacked credit or income or jobs to rent, the elderly poor, migrants and farm workers, those in the country illegally, those with criminal records, drug dealers and users, the mentally ill and disabled on small limited government incomes, and those who were kicked out of regular apartments for bad credit or banned for bad behavior. Thank you.
Most such places were shut down, torn down, bull dozed down because they were not fixed, patched, painted or maintained. Some residents were using the places to buy and sell drugs, fence stolen goods, and constantly had police visits to deal with noise issues, threats, assaults, and worse. Many banned the parks, raised insurance rates too high to live there, or declared them dangerous and a nuisance. Thank you.
4. There is a revival of RV- Trailer parks by calling them Small House Parks or Camps for the Homeless. Problem is that they take a small 80 to 200 square foot tool shed, maybe add a little insulation and other things, and say they cost 100,000 to even over one million dollars per shed! Even when most don't have indoor plumbing! They have to have rules, security, pass zoning and codes, and be reasonable in total cost. Thank you.
