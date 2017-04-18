THURSDAY: 5 local restaurants participating in Dining Out For Life 2017
Next Thursday will bring this year's Dining Out For Life fundraiser, with five West Seattle and White Center restaurants participating. Heather Logue from Lifelong explains that you'll be helping neighbors: Lifelong AND Dining Out For Life are closely connected to West Seattle, because on a weekly basis Chicken Soup Brigade delivers crucial food and nutrition services to 91 homebound people living with serious illness in your neighborhood! And over the last year we have delivered to over 200 West Seattleites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|21 hr
|davy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC