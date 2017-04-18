THURSDAY: 5 local restaurants partici...

THURSDAY: 5 local restaurants participating in Dining Out For Life 2017

Next Thursday will bring this year's Dining Out For Life fundraiser, with five West Seattle and White Center restaurants participating. Heather Logue from Lifelong explains that you'll be helping neighbors: Lifelong AND Dining Out For Life are closely connected to West Seattle, because on a weekly basis Chicken Soup Brigade delivers crucial food and nutrition services to 91 homebound people living with serious illness in your neighborhood! And over the last year we have delivered to over 200 West Seattleites.

