Seattle to Workshop New Comedy About Melania Trump To Make American Theatre Great Again
Jacques Lamarre's hilarious new comedy MY VHITE HOUSE* CHRISTMAS SPASHIAL VITH MELANIA will be receiving a three-performance public workshop at the Jewel Box Theatre at the Rendezvous located at 2322 Second Avenue in Seattle. Performances are Saturday, April 22nd at 5pm and 7:15pm and Sunday, April 23rd at 7:15p.m. Tickets can be obtained by visiting www.mamches.com .
