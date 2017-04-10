Seattle Opera's moving The Combat explores the collision between love and religious faith
In The Combat, a new chamber opera presented last week in Seattle Opera's South Lake Union rehearsal studios, the collision between love and religious faith is movingly probed in a pastiche of three pieces by Claudio Monteverdi and Francois Couperin. 'Pastiche' is a technical term for new work created from pre-existing sources -a technique employed frequently and honorably in the baroque period, and a strategy that has been used as recently as 2011 when the Metropolitan Opera produced The Enchanted Island, a new opera fashioned from the works of Handel, Vivaldi and Rameau.
