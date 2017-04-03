Seattle creates nation's first renters' commission
A Seattle Renters' Commission, the first of its kind in the country, could begin meeting to discuss issues facing more than half of the city's households by early summer. The Seattle City Council unanimously approved the commission's formation on Monday, March 20, after the ordinance easily passed through the Affordable Housing, Neighborhoods & Finance Committee last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Park Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|17 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule release
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mar 30
|Prophet Atlantis
|7
|Seahawks Russell Wilson adds boxing "Danger Tra...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC