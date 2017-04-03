Seattle continues standing as a 'constitutional city'
Once the City of Seattle filed a lawsuit on Mar. 29 claiming President Donald Trump's executive order to cut its federal money is unconstitutional, it drew national attention for joining the ranks of other defiant jurisdictions. Mayor Ed Murray updated the city's so-called "sanctuary city" status, as well as other issues at the March 31 Ethnic Media Roundtable for minority journalists at Seattle City Hall.
