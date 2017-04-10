Resurfacing ahead for West Seattle Stadium track; summer closure planned
Seattle Parks sends word today that the West Seattle Stadium track will be closed for a while this summer during its resurfacing project : Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the design for the resurfacing of the West Seattle Stadium track is nearly complete and construction will begin this summer. During construction, the stadium track will be closed.
