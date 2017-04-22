Potholes? Report them now during Pothole Palooza
The cold, wet winter is taking a toll on our neighborhood streets. If there's a particular pothole or even a slew of them that are grating on your nerves, take part in the city's Pothole Palooza - a campaign to "aggressively repair potholes" not only in Queen Anne, but across Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen Anne View.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Sun
|davy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC