Plea from a Parent: Enrolling in Seattle Public Schools this fall?...
Last week, we reported on the waitlists for some local schools , for those who want to attend Seattle Public Schools outside the ones to which they're geographically assigned. Even if you're interested in a school that doesn't have a waitlist, it's important to get enrolled ASAP - especially if your child is an incoming kindergartener and isn't signed up in the SPS system yet.
