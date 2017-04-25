Plans for New Low-Barrier Homeless Shelter Delayed to Address Concerns from Little Saigon Community
On February 8, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced plans to build a long-promised 24-hour, dormitory-style Navigation Center in Little Saigon's Pearl Warren Building. Unlike many of Seattle's existing homeless shelters, the Navigation Center is intended to be low-barrier, meaning it would house couples, people with pets, and people struggling with mental health or addiction problems.
