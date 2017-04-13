Photos: First Look at Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista & More in Here Lies Love in Seattle

Seattle Rep ertory Theatre is currently presenting the star-studded, immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! Hot off The Public Theater 's award-winning production, Jaygee Macapugay is set to portray Imelda Marcos, the controversial former First Lady of the Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who will be played by Filipino singer and actor Mark Bautista .

