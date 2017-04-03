Operation Nightwatch makes way for Seattle's navigation center
When Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced plans for a 24-hour homeless navigation center, Rev. Rick Reynolds said he asked the city's human services department if Operation Nightwatch was vulnerable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule release
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|president wire tapped, bugged, disrespected?
|Mar 30
|Prophet Atlantis
|7
|Seahawks Russell Wilson adds boxing "Danger Tra...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Carroll says teams are very interested in Richa...
|Mar 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC