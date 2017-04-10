New sweep of homeless from under Spokane Street Viaduct
There's a new sweep by the city Seattle - this time, clearing out everyone living under the west end of the Spokane Street Viaduct. There are hundreds of people living in RVs, cars, tents and makeshift structures that the city says is now creating an immediate hazard.
