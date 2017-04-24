Neighborhood coordinators reassigned after city reorganizes district councils
After the City implemented Mayor Ed Murray's plan to dissolved neighborhood district councils, the city announced that the Neighborhood District Coordinators have been reassigned as "Community Engagement Coordinators" or will be transitioned into what the City calls "Strategic Advisor" roles. "These Strategic Advisor roles continue to be defined, but will be focused on project and policy work across the city," wrote Thomas Whittemore, former NDC for Ballard .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballard News-Tribune.
