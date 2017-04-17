National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes reading in West Seattle on Wednesday
"It's hard to think of an accolade that he doesn't have." That's what Susan Rich , one of the curators of the monthly WordsWest Literary Series presentations, says about National Book Award -winning poet Terrance Hayes , who will be featured at WW this Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He posts video of murder he did
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Sun
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC