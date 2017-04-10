Mission nearly impossible this spring: Finding a home to buy
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017, photo, Kathleen Mulcahy stands in her recently sold one-bedroom condo, on which she received nearly two dozen offers and sold for more than $100,00 over her asking price, in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Many would-be buyers, especially in the big cities, will be wading into a market that's crowded with rival buyers and constrained by the lowest inventory of homes for sale in nearly two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|11 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Sun
|No he is not
|26
|Love washington
|Sun
|Just me
|1
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Apr 6
|Lord kail
|441
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Apr 5
|mary hutchinson
|8
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC