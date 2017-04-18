Man accusing Seattle mayor of sex abuse reveals his name
The man known for the last week just by his initials, D.H., has revealed himself as the person who filed a lawsuit accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s. In a court filing, 46-year-old Delvonn Heckard, said that he "feels as though he should not proceed in anonymity" after seeing the names of two other men making similar allegations against the mayor.
