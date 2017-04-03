Madison Park Community Council votes in Priscilla Flores as treasurer
A quorum of the council's board of directors unanimously approved Priscilla Ann Flores as treasurer at their regular monthly meeting, held April 3 in the Madison Park beach house. Flores is a West Seattle resident, but operates a bookkeeping business that has several clients in the Madison Park neighborhood.
