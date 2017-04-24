Macklemore makes endorsement in Seatt...

Macklemore makes endorsement in Seattle mayoral race - Mon, 24 Apr 2017 PST

Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver has picked up an endorsement from one of the city's best-known artists. Macklemore endorsed the educator and activist in a Facebook post.

