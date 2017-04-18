Lush Us Gay City Arts' fundraiser with special guest Sonya Renee Taylor April 28
LGBTQ arts showcase honors Seattle Queerartists with message of self-empowerment GAY CITY ARTS 'LUSH US' TOWN HALL SEATTLE April 28 Gay City Arts culminates its fourth performing arts season on April 28 with 'LUSH US,' a fundraiser for Gay City Arts and final showcase of artists from Gay City Arts' Season Four: UNCONTAINED. Special guest Sonya Renee Taylor, performance poet and founder of The Body is Not an Apology, an international movement committed to radical self-love and body empowerment as the foundational tools for social justice and global transformation, will headline the event.
