Help Us Track Hate Crimes in Seattle and King County
With Donald Trump comes hate: In the immediate aftermath of the presidential election, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported a spike in bias-based crimes and harassment across the country. Now, nearly four months into the Trump presidency, reports of hate crimes and hate speech continue to raise fears and rattle communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|9 hr
|yousea16
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Wed
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|Apr 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Love washington
|Apr 9
|Just me
|1
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC