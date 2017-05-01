Happening Now: Rajaa Gharbi's West Seattle gallery-opening reception
Artist Rajaa Gharbi has lived in West Seattle for seven years and has just opened her own gallery north of The Junction, upstairs at 4425 41st SW, where her grand-opening reception is happening right now, until 7 tonight. Gharbi explained that she had noticed West Seattle had no solo-artist galleries - and the time seemed right to open her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|Apr 29
|Prophet Atlantis
|4
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|iso of information plz read
|Apr 27
|Rachel Armes Deweese
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Apr 25
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Apr 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC