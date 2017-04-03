Giant drill boring Seattle tunnel nears finish line

Twenty-nine months late, the massive drill boring a new Highway 99 tunnel below Seattle is almost done with its work. The Seattle Times reports that the drill, known as "Bertha," is expected to chew through a concrete retaining wall in the next few days and emerge into daylight, ending a 1.75-mile dig that's part of a project to replace the elevated, earthquake-prone Alaskan Way Viaduct along the city's waterfront.

