From the Driveway of Delights to 'classy junk,' 310+...

It's a map-making, listing-checking marathon here as we get ready for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day , coming up on Saturday, May 13th - just two weeks to go. More than 310 sales are registered, from Pigeon Point to Brace Point, Puget Ridge to South Delridge, North Admiral to North Shorewood, and just about every West Seattle neighborhood inbetween.

