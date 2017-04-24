From the Driveway of Delights to 'classy junk,' 310+...
It's a map-making, listing-checking marathon here as we get ready for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day , coming up on Saturday, May 13th - just two weeks to go. More than 310 sales are registered, from Pigeon Point to Brace Point, Puget Ridge to South Delridge, North Admiral to North Shorewood, and just about every West Seattle neighborhood inbetween.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|18 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|4
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|iso of information plz read
|Apr 27
|Rachel Armes Deweese
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Apr 25
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Apr 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC