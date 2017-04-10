Food News: Jacques Pepin Pays Us a Visit, Poke with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and more
The legendary French chef is coming to Seattle at the end of the month as part of a collaboration between his eponymous foundation and FareStart . Pepin's foundation, says its website, "Promotes Jacques' generosity and passion for cooking by supporting individuals that seek, and organizations that create pathways to success through culinary professionalism, skills and technique."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Love washington
|Apr 9
|Just me
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Apr 6
|Lord kail
|441
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Apr 5
|mary hutchinson
|8
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule release
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|joshua wilkes is offering fbi classes in seattl... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC