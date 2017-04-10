Food News: Jacques Pepin Pays Us a Vi...

Food News: Jacques Pepin Pays Us a Visit, Poke with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and more

Monday Read more: The Stranger

The legendary French chef is coming to Seattle at the end of the month as part of a collaboration between his eponymous foundation and FareStart . Pepin's foundation, says its website, "Promotes Jacques' generosity and passion for cooking by supporting individuals that seek, and organizations that create pathways to success through culinary professionalism, skills and technique."

Read more at The Stranger.

Seattle, WA

