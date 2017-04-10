FOLLOWUP: RV clearing under West Seat...

FOLLOWUP: RV clearing under West Seattle Bridge to start tomorrow, city says

Four days after the fire that burned those RVs along SW Spokane Street west of East Marginal, the city says its operation to clear out RV campers beneath the bridge will start tomorrow. The accelerated clearing was announced last Friday , and this evening, the timeline was published as part of a long online update , which starts with backstory and then gets to the heart of what happens next, where, and when: The City is addressing the immediate hazard where the RV fire occurred last week, clearing that area of any RVs, vehicles, tents and other materials.

