FOLLOWUP: City announces $440,000 set...

FOLLOWUP: City announces $440,000 settlement in two of three lawsuits ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

When we published this followup three weeks ago on the status of the East Admiral illegal-tree-cutting, one year after it first came to light, we noted that the city said the investigation remained active. And today, the city has announced that two of the three lawsuits it filed last fall have been settled, while the third is proceeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ... 5 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
He posts video of murder he did Apr 16 Prophet Atlantis 1
Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level... Apr 16 JWG43 2
Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr... Apr 14 Patrick T kilbride 1
Eddie Murray Allegations Apr 13 yousea16 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr 11 skoop98021 14
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC