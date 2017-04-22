First Date musical comedy will delight audiences starting April 28
Twelfth Night Productions is presenting FIRST DATE a hilarious musical comedy at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center starting April 28. Play Synopsis When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening.
