First Date musical comedy will deligh...

First Date musical comedy will delight audiences starting April 28

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: West Seattle Herald

Twelfth Night Productions is presenting FIRST DATE a hilarious musical comedy at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center starting April 28. Play Synopsis When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... 19 min davy 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr 21 Qween Sophia 27
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule Apr 20 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ... Apr 20 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
He posts video of murder he did Apr 16 Prophet Atlantis 1
Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level... Apr 16 JWG43 2
Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr... Apr 14 Patrick T kilbride 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC