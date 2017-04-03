Fauntleroy Boulevard Project: Communi...

Fauntleroy Boulevard Project: Community group's 2nd meeting planned

17 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

One month ago today, we published our report on the launch meeting of the Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association , formed out of concerns related to the years-in-the-works, in-final-design-phase Fauntleroy Boulevard project . The group has just announced its second meeting, 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 19th, with a list of current/continuing questions and concerns: The Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association will host this meeting to discuss the current status of the Fauntleroy Way Boulevard project.

Seattle, WA

