Fauntleroy Boulevard Project: Community group's 2nd meeting planned
One month ago today, we published our report on the launch meeting of the Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association , formed out of concerns related to the years-in-the-works, in-final-design-phase Fauntleroy Boulevard project . The group has just announced its second meeting, 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 19th, with a list of current/continuing questions and concerns: The Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association will host this meeting to discuss the current status of the Fauntleroy Way Boulevard project.
