Crime Watch Followup: Another charge filed against Chayce Hanson
Another charge has been filed against 40-year-old Chayce A. Hanson , the convicted child-killer who has been jailed since April 7th after being charged with rape in a February West Seattle incident . The second charge, filed this week, alleges tampering with a witness; Hanson is accused of trying to get the victim to sign a document saying the rape didn't happen.
