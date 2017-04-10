Crime Watch: Convicted child-killer c...

Crime Watch: Convicted child-killer charged with rape, bail set at $1 million

A convicted child-killer is in jail in lieu of a million dollars bail, charged with raping a woman who was incapacitated because of an untreated injury, and court documents say it happened in February in West Seattle. The suspect is 40-year-old Chayce A. Hanson , convicted of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, Nenah Walters , in 2000, by kicking her down a flight of stairs.

