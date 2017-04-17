'Couch to Dash': Train for Loop the 'Lupe with West Seattle Runner

Going to run/walk the 5K at Loop the 'Lupe on June 4th? Get ready with a free "couch to dash" training program announced by West Seattle Runner - starting next week. From WSR's Lori McConnell : Running RRCA Certified coach-led group run from West Seattle Runner on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 pm and Saturdays at 8 am.

