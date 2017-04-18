CHS Pics | Seattle marches for scienc...

CHS Pics | Seattle marches for science from Capitol Hill

With a crowd full of scientists, estimates varied. But somewhere between 10,000 to 20,000 people rallied in Cal Anderson Park Saturday before embarking on Seattle's March for Science in a day celebrating "the best method we have for understanding the world" and marking continued resistance to the Trump administration from the nation's largest cities.

