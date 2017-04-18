CHS Pics | Seattle marches for science from Capitol Hill
With a crowd full of scientists, estimates varied. But somewhere between 10,000 to 20,000 people rallied in Cal Anderson Park Saturday before embarking on Seattle's March for Science in a day celebrating "the best method we have for understanding the world" and marking continued resistance to the Trump administration from the nation's largest cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|18 hr
|davy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC