Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 1914 Craftsman & Shorewood View Home
The first Open House is this classic 1914 Craftsman in West Seattle, open on both Saturday and Sunday from Noon - 3 p.m.: This beautifully landscaped home offers private setting, yet easy access to restaurants, freeway, retail & all great things WS has to offer. Contemporary style features massive view windows, spacious angled deck, Columbia River basalt stone fireplace, Shoji Screens, bidet and natural wood finishes throughout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The SeaTac Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Thu
|yousea16
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Wed
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|Apr 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Love washington
|Apr 9
|Just me
|1
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC