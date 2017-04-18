Ballard Crime Watch: Resident foils car prowl, nearly assaulted with knife
Seattle police are investigating after a burglary turned into a potential assault at an apartment building located on N.W. 56th Street on April 8. The victim went down to the parking garage after he observed a male and a female suspect enter the secure parking area of the building he lived in. He noticed the light in his car was on.
