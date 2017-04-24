Airbnb host? Renting short-term some other way? Here are the revised...

After big pushback to proposed regulations last year , the City Council is ready to consider a revised set of rules for people who rent short-term via Airbnb , VRBO , and similar services, as well as potential bed-and-breakfast operators. The legislation would establish a new definition for "short-term rental" as a type of lodging use and establish standards for short-term rentals, including a limit on the number of dwelling units that an individual may operate as a short-term rental.

