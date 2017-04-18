A tail-wagging addition
Last weekend, Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery opened its first Seattle location at 1932 Queen Anne Ave. N., bringing its own spin on the pet retail and grooming market under the direction of co-owners Bill Wolfe and Andrew Held. The partners live just four blocks from the store, and had previously been customers of the chain's Phoenix location.
