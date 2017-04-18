2 Seattle officers shot after robbery 1 suspect dead
A King County Sheriff's Deputy carries a gun as he runs near the scene of a shooting involving several police officers in downtown Seattle, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Seattle Police officers walk with guns near the scene of a shooting involving several police officers in downtown Seattle, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|16 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|22 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC