2 Seattle officers shot, 1 critically; a suspect on the run
Two Seattle police officers responding to a robbery at a convenience store were shot, one critically, and authorities were still searching for a suspect Thursday. Another suspect was taken into custody, while a third was found with significant injuries, authorities said.
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|6 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|11 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
