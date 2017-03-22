Woman robbed while watching TV at home
Just got information about the reason for a police search northwest of The Junction this morning - which included containment units at spots including the one in our photo above. Scanner traffic at the time talked about burglary - but now police say it was as a home-invasion robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|7 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Mar 16
|Info
|4
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC