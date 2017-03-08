@ Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights CC: Concerns for councilmember; crimefighting progress; more
It's been three years since the then-fledgling Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council put out a call for help with the issues threatening Roxhill Bog, historic headwaters for Longfellow Creek. The bog had been a community concern for years before that, and underwent some restoration, but needs help beyond what community stewardship and work parties can offer.
