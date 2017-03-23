West Seattle woman robbed in her home; Suspect at large
Robbery detectives are searching for a man who broke into a West Seattle home this morning and robbed a woman as she was watching TV. Police have developed a sketch of the suspect, described as a white, male, 30's, 5'10", medium build, short sandy brown hair, clean-shaven, wearing a tan "windbreaker" jacket and jeans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|3 hr
|truth
|5
|Getting their guys: Seahawks 2017 Draft
|21 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Draft: First two rounds re-look
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|David Rockefeller - New World Order ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 18
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Reckless Spending for NO return
|Mar 17
|Terrence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC